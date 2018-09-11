10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- UBS cut CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) price target from $72 to $60. CBS shares closed at $55.20 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) from $181 to $186. NextEra Energy shares closed at $172.03 on Monday.
- Citigroup raised Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) price target from $56 to $86. Mongodb shares closed at $83.30 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright boosted the price target for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) from $6 to $11. Avid Bioservices shares closed at $7.17 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from $159 to $140. Electronic Arts shares closed at $113.21 on Monday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from $95 to $70. Western Digital shares closed at $57.05 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $100 to $105. Paypal shares closed at $89.80 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $78 to $95. Nike shares closed at $82.10 on Monday.
- Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) price target from $10 to $5. Applied Genetic Technologies shares closed at $4.30 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $106 to $130. Darden shares closed at $118.68 on Monday.
