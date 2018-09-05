Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2018 9:38am   Comments
Share:
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) from $60 to $86. Coupa Software shares closed at $72.00 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) price target from $68 to $80. Healthequity shares closed at $94.47 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $137 to $165. Workday shares closed at $156.69 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $280 to $330. WellCare Health shares closed at $304.24 on Tuesday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $130 to $165. Lululemon shares closed at $157.29 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley increased Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) price target from $365 to $400. Humana shares closed at $333.09 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for RH (NYSE: RH) from $125 to $142. RH shares closed at $151.28 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target on Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from $38 to $30. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $50.34 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald boosted Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) price target from $68 to $80. Healthequity shares closed at $94.47 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson lifted the price target for Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) from $230 to $265. Apple shares closed at $228.36 on Tuesday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + COUP)

26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2018
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Amazon Joins The $1 Trillion Club
The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap
Canaccord Raises Apple Price Target Ahead Of iPhone Event
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on COUP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Anthem, Sees Opportunity In Pharmacy Benefit Manager Shakeup