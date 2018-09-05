10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) from $60 to $86. Coupa Software shares closed at $72.00 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) price target from $68 to $80. Healthequity shares closed at $94.47 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $137 to $165. Workday shares closed at $156.69 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $280 to $330. WellCare Health shares closed at $304.24 on Tuesday.
- UBS boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $130 to $165. Lululemon shares closed at $157.29 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley increased Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) price target from $365 to $400. Humana shares closed at $333.09 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for RH (NYSE: RH) from $125 to $142. RH shares closed at $151.28 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target on Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from $38 to $30. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $50.34 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson lifted the price target for Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) from $230 to $265. Apple shares closed at $228.36 on Tuesday.
