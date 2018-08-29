Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2018 9:40am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,850 to $2,500. Amazon shares closed at $1,932.82 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) from $32 to $80. Autohome shares closed at $82.31 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from $25 to $33. DSW shares closed at $32.70 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $97 to $131. Lululemon shares closed at $138.68 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) price target from $135 to $146. Royal Caribbean shares closed at $120.15 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,325 to $1,515. Alphabet shares closed at $1,245.86 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim raised the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $75 to $100. Square shares closed at $80.80 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc increased the price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $140 to $150. Tiffany shares closed at $131.07 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) price target from $113 to $118. Dollar General shares closed at $106.84 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) from $180 to $150. SINA shares closed at $72.07 on Tuesday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ATHM)

Morgan Stanley Lifts Amazon's Price Target To $2,500, Bullish On Waymo's Prospects For Alphabet
3 Emergent Technologies At The Forefront Of Redefining The World Of Retail
Imperial Capital Out Bullish On Arlo Technologies After Spinoff From NetGear
Deckers Gets Upgrade As UGG Deal With Macy's Less Harmful Than Anticipated
With CVS Merger Looming, Cantor Fitzgerald Shifts To Neutral Stance On Aetna
Cramer: The Bull Run Survived These 10 Challenges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2018