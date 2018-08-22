10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $87 to $96. Medtronic shares closed at $95.17 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners raised the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,840 to $2,215. Amazon shares closed at $1,883.42 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from $21 to $24. Pure Storage shares closed at $22.01 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners lifted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $390 to $395. Netflix shares closed at $338.02 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) price target from $105 to $123. TJX shares closed at $106.46 on Tuesday.
- MKM Partners boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,355 to $1,465. Alphabet shares closed at $1,217.41 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $95 to $101. Medtronic shares closed at $95.17 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley raised the price target on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $42 to $52. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $47.74 on Tuesday.
- Baird increased Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) price target from $41 to $50. Premier shares closed at $43.95 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from $85 to $99. Lumentum shares closed at $61.85 on Tuesday.
