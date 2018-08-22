Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2018 9:47am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $87 to $96. Medtronic shares closed at $95.17 on Tuesday.
  • MKM Partners raised the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,840 to $2,215. Amazon shares closed at $1,883.42 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from $21 to $24. Pure Storage shares closed at $22.01 on Tuesday.
  • MKM Partners lifted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $390 to $395. Netflix shares closed at $338.02 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) price target from $105 to $123. TJX shares closed at $106.46 on Tuesday.
  • MKM Partners boosted the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,355 to $1,465. Alphabet shares closed at $1,217.41 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $95 to $101. Medtronic shares closed at $95.17 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley raised the price target on Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $42 to $52. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $47.74 on Tuesday.
  • Baird increased Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) price target from $41 to $50. Premier shares closed at $43.95 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from $85 to $99. Lumentum shares closed at $61.85 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Stifel Drops Bullish Zoetis Thesis After 108% Outperformance