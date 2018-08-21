Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2018 9:41am   Comments
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $145 to $151. Estee Lauder shares closed at $140.56 on Monday.
  • Bank of America boosted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $230 to $250. Apple shares closed at $215.46 on Monday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) from $45 to $55. Fabrinet shares closed at $44.00 on Monday.
  • Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) price target from $20 to $18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $16.72 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) from $84 to $77. Perrigo shares closed at $75.49 on Monday.
  • Nomura raised Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) price target from $96 to $107. Total System Services shares closed at $94.92 on Monday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Discovery Communications Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $26 to $34. Discovery shares closed at $27.92 on Monday.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target on Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from $21 to $23. Symantec shares closed at $19.36 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) price target from $129 to $121. Charles River Laboratories shares closed at $119.64 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) from $36 to $42. Viper Energy Partners shares closed at $38.06 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

