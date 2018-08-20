Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2018 9:38am   Comments
  • Argus raised the price target for Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from $32 to $35. Kroger shares closed at $31.35 on Friday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $110 to $130. Lululemon shares closed at $130.19 on Friday.
  • Nomura cut the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $65 to $60. Applied Materials shares closed at $43.77 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $193 to $190. Deere shares closed at $140.59 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from $60 to $44. Five Prime Therapeutics shares closed at $13.18 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) price target from $100 to $105. TJX shares closed at $100.35 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $72 to $93. Nike shares closed at $79.75 on Friday.
  • Buckingham raised the price target on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from $165 to $190. Burlington shares closed at $164.99 on Friday.
  • Rosenblatt increased QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) price target from $56 to $70. QUALCOMM shares closed at $66.06 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) from $16 to $10. Achaogen shares closed at $5.92 on Friday.

