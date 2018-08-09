Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2018 9:47am   Comments
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from $45 to $52. Match Group shares closed at $45.60 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from $24 to $16. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $14.91 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities lowered the price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) from $50 to $27. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.02 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) price target from $84 to $90. Michael Kors shares closed at $70.01 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from $360 to $380. Mercadolibre shares closed at $344.43 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) from $95 to $102. Amphenol shares closed at $94.46 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital increased the price target for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from $50 to $62. Axon Enterprise shares closed at $59.78 on Wednesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) price target from $97 to $87. DXC Technology shares closed at $88.99 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) price target from $50 to $44. Seagate shares closed at $55.04 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) from $57 to $61. Alteryx shares closed at $47.80 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

