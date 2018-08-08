Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2018 9:44am   Comments
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $100 to $110. Disney shares closed at $116.56 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $250 to $360. Tesla shares closed at $379.57 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup raised Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $101 to $116. Hasbro shares closed at $98.96 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from $54 to $40. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares closed at $39.40 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO) from $325 to $355. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares closed at $308.97 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus increased the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $18 to $30. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $29.44 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $281 to $298. Domino's shares closed at $277.45 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) price target from $180 to $205. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $179.90 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) price target from $85 to $74. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $56.44 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) from $152 to $162. ANSYS shares closed at $172.78 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

