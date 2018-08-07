Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2018 10:05am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $174 to $168. Caterpillar shares closed at $139.48 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $210 to $320. Illumina shares closed at $332.36 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) from $60 to $80. Twilio shares closed at $63.27 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $95 to $125. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $93.07 on Monday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) from $70 to $60. Zillow shares closed at $59.00 on Monday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) from $54 to $52. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $45.69 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer increased the price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $153 to $156. Ecolab shares closed at $148.17 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR raised Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) price target from $103 to $113. Weight Watchers shares closed at $92.21 on Monday.
  • Baird cut the price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) from $56 to $38. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares closed at $48.44 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse increased the price target for GALAPAGOS NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) from $85 to $92. GALAPAGOS shares closed at $109.08 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Alder An Attractive Play In Migraine Market, Stifel Says Ahead Of Quarterly Report