Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2018 10:07am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from $110 to $120. Ferrari shares closed at $118.00 on Wednesday.
  • Argus increased the price target on Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) from $295 to $330. Roper Technologies shares closed at $298.42 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $100 to $105. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $95.38 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) price target from $72 to $76. Square shares closed at $66.86 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from $43 to $52. Fortinet shares closed at $64.60 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) from $20 to $23. Energy Transfer Equity shares closed at $18.43 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) price target from $200 to $187. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $159.99 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) price target from $112 to $102. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $88.43 on Wednesday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRW + ETE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2018
C.H. Robinson Earnings: Consistent Margins, Year-to-year Comps Get Tougher, Mixed ELD Impact
12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2018
Buy CH Robinson, Sell Werner Enterprises, JPMorgan Says In Review Of Transportation, Logistics Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RACE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Starbucks CEO Explains New Alibaba Partnership