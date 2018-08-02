8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from $110 to $120. Ferrari shares closed at $118.00 on Wednesday.
- Argus increased the price target on Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) from $295 to $330. Roper Technologies shares closed at $298.42 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $100 to $105. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $95.38 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) price target from $72 to $76. Square shares closed at $66.86 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from $43 to $52. Fortinet shares closed at $64.60 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE: ETE) from $20 to $23. Energy Transfer Equity shares closed at $18.43 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) price target from $200 to $187. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $159.99 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse cut Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) price target from $112 to $102. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $88.43 on Wednesday.
