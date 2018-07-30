10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $21 to $25. Advanced Micro Devices shares closed at $18.94 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $140 to $150. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $126.20 on Friday.
- Wedbush raised the price target for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) from $10 to $15. Habit Restaurants shares closed at $11.30 on Friday.
- Citigroup cut Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $115 to $106. Western Digital shares closed at $71.13 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $28 to $32. Twitter shares closed at $34.12 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank increased Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) price target from $25 to $32. Juniper shares closed at $26.18 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $140 to $165. Expedia shares closed at $137.79 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse increased National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) price target from $30 to $43. National-Oilwell Varco shares closed at $46.91 on Friday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $70 to $75. Square shares closed at $69.85 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) from $170 to $188. Moody's shares closed at $176.60 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.