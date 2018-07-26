Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2018 8:58am   Comments
  • UBS cut the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $212 to $180. Facebook shares closed at $217.50 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) price target from $233 to $242. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $229.28 on Wednesday.
  • Maxim Group increased Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) price target from $170 to $187. Cracker Barrel shares closed at $145.30 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from $115 to $175. GrubHub shares closed at $134.73 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $375 to $425. Align Technology shares closed at $381.77 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) from $290 to $310. O'Reilly shares closed at $297.20 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) from $129 to $100. Lithia Motors shares closed at $84.64 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) from $172 to $198. ServiceNow shares closed at $183.86 on Wednesday.

