10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2018 9:52am   Comments
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target on Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) from $400 to $370. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $322.57 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) price target from $366 to $392. Biogen shares closed at $372.84 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $325 to $260. Broadcom shares closed at $217.34 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald increased Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) price target from $170 to $175. Stryker shares closed at $172.92 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) from $58 to $63. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $59.61 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) from $425 to $490. CoStar Group shares closed at $424.09 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $95 to $100. PayPal shares closed at $91.41 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) from $100 to $110. Eli Lilly shares closed at $93.35 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup increased Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) price target from $95 to $185. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $76.95 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham raised the price target for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) from $42 to $52. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $40.57 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

