10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $115 to $125. Microsoft shares closed at $104.40 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $136 to $140. Union Pacific shares closed at $140.41 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from $150 to $130. Signature Bank shares closed at $118.71 on Thursday.
- Wedbush increased AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $740 to $770. AutoZone shares closed at $716.17 on Thursday.
- Buckingham lowered Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) price target from $42 to $31. Skechers shares closed at $33.25 on Thursday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $100 to $90. Philip Morris shares closed at $80.90 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) price target from $535 to $575. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $521.29 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $202 to $242. Facebook shares closed at $208.09 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $90 to $101. PayPal shares closed at $87.38 on Thursday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $330 to $300. Broadcom shares closed at $210.37 on Thursday.
