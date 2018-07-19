10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) from $182 to $178. IBM shares closed at $144.52 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $142 to $165. Visa shares closed at $140.90 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) price target from $168 to $178. NextEra Energy shares closed at $169.42 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) from $3 to $6. Meet Group shares closed at $4.13 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital raised American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) price target from $103 to $106. American Express shares closed at $102.98 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) price target from $200 to $207. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $189.21 on Wednesday.
- UBS increased the price target for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) from $240 to $340. Grainger shares closed at $338.99 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $205 to $224. Mastercard shares closed at $208.36 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham boosted the price target on United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from $96 to $106. United Continental shares closed at $79.00 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $44 to $81. Square shares closed at $68.29 on Tuesday.
