10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2018 9:35am   Comments
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $500 to $450. Netflix shares closed at $400.48 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) price target from $85 to $100. V.F. Corporation shares closed at $88.80 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $624 to $607. BlackRock shares closed at $503.96 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $150 to $160. salesforce.com shares closed at $146.96 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) from $45 to $41. Tribune Media shares closed at $32.12 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) from $97 to $115. Hill-Rom shares closed at $91.38 on Monday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) from $63 to $57. American Airlines shares closed at $37.28 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) from $64 to $74. Restaurant Brands shares closed at $63.22 on Monday.
  • Janney Capital cut the price target on Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) from $230 to $211. Waters shares closed at $193.50 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $115 to $123. Microsoft shares closed at $104.91 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

