10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2018 9:34am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse boosted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,350 to $1,330. Alphabet shares closed at $1,204.42 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) from $129 to $116. Prudential shares closed at $95.07 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) from $18 to $25. Teva shares closed at $23.29 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,950 to $2,000. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,813.03 on Friday.
  • Chardan Capital raised REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) price target from $90 to $130. REGENXBIO shares closed at $77.35 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital increased the price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $110 to $118. JPMorgan shares closed at $106.36 on Friday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $301 to $333. Netflix shares closed at $395.80 on Friday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from $85 to $90. Tractor Supply shares closed at $78.24 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target on Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $135 to $140. Phillips 66 shares closed at $111.81 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $240 to $265. Facebook shares closed at $207.32 on Friday.

