8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2018 10:04am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $220 to $235. Costco shares closed at $210.95 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) price target from $78 to $74. Perrigo shares closed at $77.72 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR cut Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $308 to $245. Broadcom shares closed at $243.44 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $211 to $227. Mastercard shares closed at $203.84 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) from $190 to $200. Fair Isaac shares closed at $198.47 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) from $164 to $156. Allegiant Travel shares closed at $139.10 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) from $185 to $195. ServiceNow shares closed at $187.18 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $650 to $624. BlackRock shares closed at $502.90 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

