7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Cowen & Co. raised Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $120 to $137. Lululemon shares closed at $128.54 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) price target from $181 to $164. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $133.14 on Friday.
- Nomura cut the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $220 to $181. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $156.86 on Friday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $370 to $450. Netflix shares closed at $408.25 on Friday.
- Baird boosted Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) price target from $33 to $53. Carvana shares closed at $47.17 on Friday.
- KeyBanc increased the price target on Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) from $50 to $70. Teladoc shares closed at $63.35 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) from $140 to $135. Travelers Companies shares closed at $123.18 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.