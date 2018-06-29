10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Jefferies raised NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) price target from $68 to $75. NIKE shares closed at $71.70 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from $350 to $400. TransDigm shares closed at $336.82 on Thursday.
- Citigroup increased McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) price target from $114 to $117. McCormick shares closed at $114.83 on Thursday.
- KLR Group increased Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) price target from $28 to $36. Matador Resources shares closed at $30.14 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) from $82 to $84. Waste Connections shares closed at $75.04 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from $151 to $160. Accenture shares closed at $164.50 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from $350 to $375. TransDigm shares closed at $336.82 on Thursday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $32 to $37. KB Home shares closed at $25.38 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) from $85 to $65. Walgreens shares closed at $59.70 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) from $21 to $40. Acceleron Pharma shares closed at $33.98 on Thursday.
