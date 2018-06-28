Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2018 10:12am
  • Jefferies raised The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) price target from $233 to $250. Madison Square Garden shares closed at $266.23 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) from $22 to $3. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.34 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $350 to $425. Chipotle shares closed at $457.24 on Wednesday.
  • Janney Capital lowered Summit Therapeutics plc . (NASDAQ: SMMT) price target from $27 to $3. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $2.55 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup increased World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $43 to $69. WWE shares closed at $70.85 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura raised the price target on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) from $91 to $109. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $44.75 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $240 to $250. Palo Alto shares closed at $201.12 on Wednesday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $67 to $70. Paychex shares closed at $66.89 on Wednesday.

