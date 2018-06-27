8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Credit Suisse raised Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) price target from $326 to $341. Northrop Grumman shares closed at $309.34 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $352 to $460. Netflix shares closed at $399.39 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from $223 to $287. WellCare shares closed at $237.73 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $680 to $740. AutoZone shares closed at $675.35 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo increased Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) price target from $72 to $86. Tractor Supply shares closed at $76.89 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) from $78 to $85. Veeva Systems shares closed at $78.47 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) from $80 to $64. WageWorks shares closed at $51.25 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies bosted the price target for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from $40 to $53. Healthcare Services shares closed at $41.63 on Tuesday.
