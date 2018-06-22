Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2018 9:36am   Comments
  • Jefferies raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $90 to $100. Darden shares closed at $107.06 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $75 to $80. NIKE shares closed at $73.94 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR boosted CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) price target from $150 to $165. CACI International shares closed at $172.75 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) from $34 to $50. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $39.95 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) price target from $215 to $207. General Dynamics shares closed at $188.43 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target on Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) from $95 to $90. Ryder shares closed at $73.07 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) from $10 to $5. Horizon Global shares closed at $7.26 on Thursday.
  • Argus raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $280 to $320. Domino's shares closed at $290.76 on Thursday.

