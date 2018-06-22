8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Jefferies raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $90 to $100. Darden shares closed at $107.06 on Thursday.
- Buckingham boosted the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $75 to $80. NIKE shares closed at $73.94 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR boosted CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) price target from $150 to $165. CACI International shares closed at $172.75 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) from $34 to $50. Heron Therapeutics shares closed at $39.95 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) price target from $215 to $207. General Dynamics shares closed at $188.43 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target on Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) from $95 to $90. Ryder shares closed at $73.07 on Thursday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) from $10 to $5. Horizon Global shares closed at $7.26 on Thursday.
- Argus raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $280 to $320. Domino's shares closed at $290.76 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.