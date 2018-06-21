10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Nomura raised Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) price target from $65 to $82. Square shares closed at $67.59 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) from $44 to $12.50. Catalyst Biosciences shares closed at $10.77 on Wednesday.
- Rosenblatt boosted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $115 to $120. Micron shares closed at $58.95 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) from $24 to $27. Actuant shares closed at $29.05 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) price target from $63 to $39. DISH shares closed at $34.81 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) from $285 to $300. UnitedHealth shares closed at $252.81 on Wednesday.
- Nomura increased the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $131 to $205. Sarepta shares closed at $153.69 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from $150 to $130. Thor Industries shares closed at $104.76 on
- Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from $170 to $179. Accenture shares closed at $161.77 on Wednesday.
- Baird raised the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $78 to $82. NIKE shares closed at $74.72 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.