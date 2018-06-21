Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2018 9:36am   Comments
Share:
  • Nomura raised Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) price target from $65 to $82. Square shares closed at $67.59 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) from $44 to $12.50. Catalyst Biosciences shares closed at $10.77 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt boosted Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $115 to $120. Micron shares closed at $58.95 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) from $24 to $27. Actuant shares closed at $29.05 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) price target from $63 to $39. DISH shares closed at $34.81 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) from $285 to $300. UnitedHealth shares closed at $252.81 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura increased the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $131 to $205. Sarepta shares closed at $153.69 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from $150 to $130. Thor Industries shares closed at $104.76 on
  • Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) from $170 to $179. Accenture shares closed at $161.77 on Wednesday.
  • Baird raised the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $78 to $82. NIKE shares closed at $74.72 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN + ATU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2018
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2018
4 Tech Companies Seeing High Demand For Blockchain Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SQ
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.