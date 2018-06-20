10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS lowered Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $53 to $48. Oracle shares closed at $46.27 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham increased the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) from $95 to $137. Wayfair shares closed at $113.87 on Tuesday.
- First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) price target from $45 to $34. Anika Therapeutics shares closed at $46.12 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $91 to $163. Sarepta shares closed at $143.93 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho lowered Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $60 to $56. Starbucks shares closed at $57.43 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised the price target on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) from $212 to $225. Home Depot shares closed at $199.21 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $78 to $94. Five Below shares closed at $98.55 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $306 to $315. FedEx shares closed at $258.39 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $200 to $190. Deere shares closed at $142.28 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $80 to $87. NIKE shares closed at $74.26 on Tuesday.
