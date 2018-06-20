Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 20, 2018 9:50am   Comments
  • UBS lowered Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $53 to $48. Oracle shares closed at $46.27 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham increased the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) from $95 to $137. Wayfair shares closed at $113.87 on Tuesday.
  • First Analysis cut Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) price target from $45 to $34. Anika Therapeutics shares closed at $46.12 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from $91 to $163. Sarepta shares closed at $143.93 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho lowered Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $60 to $56. Starbucks shares closed at $57.43 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised the price target on The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) from $212 to $225. Home Depot shares closed at $199.21 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $78 to $94. Five Below shares closed at $98.55 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $306 to $315. FedEx shares closed at $258.39 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $200 to $190. Deere shares closed at $142.28 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) from $80 to $87. NIKE shares closed at $74.26 on Tuesday.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

