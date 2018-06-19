Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2018 9:42am   Comments
  • Oppenheimer boosted athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) price target from $158 to $179. athenahealth shares closed at $159.79 on Monday.
  • Baird raised the price target on EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) from $145 to $157. EOG Resources shares closed at $116.62 on Monday.
  • Evercore ISI Group increased the price target for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) from $175 to $230. bluebird bio shares closed at $176.65 on Monday.
  • Wedbush boosted PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) price target from $102 to $112. PTC shares closed at $97.80 on Monday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) from $80 to $100. Wayfair shares closed at $113.82 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) price target from $80 to $87. YUM! Brands shares closed at $82.81 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer increased the price target for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) from $79 to $92. RingCentral shares closed at $80.35 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from $55 to $70. Square shares closed at $66.20 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

