5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $60 to $49. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $40.69 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) from $133 to $126. ADP shares closed at $114.04 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $230 to $200. Facebook shares closed at $156.11 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $98 to $93. Hasbro shares closed at $84.25 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley. raised the price target on TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) from $32 to $46. TriNet shares closed at $45.60 on Tuesday.
