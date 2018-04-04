Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2018 10:05am   Comments
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $60 to $49. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $40.69 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) from $133 to $126. ADP shares closed at $114.04 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $230 to $200. Facebook shares closed at $156.11 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $98 to $93. Hasbro shares closed at $84.25 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley. raised the price target on TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) from $32 to $46. TriNet shares closed at $45.60 on Tuesday.

