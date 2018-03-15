5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Buckingham lowered the price target for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from $57 to $36. Signet shares closed at $38.22 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $184 to $179. Public Storage shares closed at $194.61 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $297 to $302. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $264.43 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James increased Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) price target from $45 to $58. Nutanix shares closed at $54.66 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) price target from $18 to $13. WideOpenWest shares closed at $9.18 on Wednesday.
