5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 9:39am   Comments
  • Buckingham lowered the price target for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) from $57 to $36. Signet shares closed at $38.22 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $184 to $179. Public Storage shares closed at $194.61 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from $297 to $302. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $264.43 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James increased Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) price target from $45 to $58. Nutanix shares closed at $54.66 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) price target from $18 to $13. WideOpenWest shares closed at $9.18 on Wednesday.

