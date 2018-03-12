Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2018 9:46am   Comments
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $300 to $270. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $205.92 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $210 to $230. Adobe shares closed at $221.11 on Friday.
  • Pivotal Research Group lowered the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from $122 to $108. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $97.50 on Friday.
  • MKM Partners raised the price target for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from $135 to $150. Burlington shares closed at $128.07 on Friday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target on Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from $140 to $160. Red Hat shares closed at $155.48 on Friday.

