5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2018 9:56am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $270 to $290. Chipotle shares closed at $319.95 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from $132 to $142. Thor Industries shares closed at $122.41 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $235 to $200. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $176.39 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc increased Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $53 to $65. Micron shares closed at $53.97 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) price target from $48to $55. United States Steel shares closed at $45.69 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

