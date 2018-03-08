5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $270 to $290. Chipotle shares closed at $319.95 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) from $132 to $142. Thor Industries shares closed at $122.41 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $235 to $200. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $176.39 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc increased Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $53 to $65. Micron shares closed at $53.97 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse raised United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) price target from $48to $55. United States Steel shares closed at $45.69 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.