5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Maxim Group raised the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $123 to $134. VMware shares closed at $118.24 on Monday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $116 to $100. Lowe's shares closed at $86.33 on Monday.
- Citigroup raised Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) price target from $85 to $114. Herbalife shares closed at $94.27 on Monday.
- UBS increased the price target on Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from $36 to $43. Seagate shares closed at $55.14 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) price target from $39 to $50. Mylan shares closed at $41.54 on Monday.
