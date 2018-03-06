Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 11:19am   Comments
  • Maxim Group raised the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $123 to $134. VMware shares closed at $118.24 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $116 to $100. Lowe's shares closed at $86.33 on Monday.
  • Citigroup raised Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) price target from $85 to $114. Herbalife shares closed at $94.27 on Monday.
  • UBS increased the price target on Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from $36 to $43. Seagate shares closed at $55.14 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) price target from $39 to $50. Mylan shares closed at $41.54 on Monday.

