Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 9:31am   Comments
Share:
  • UBS raised the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $70 to $77. Best Buy shares closed at $75.30 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $82 to $95. Lowe's shares closed at $87.96 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse cut Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) price target from $67 to $64. Pinnacle Foods shares closed at $54.79 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $110 to $115. Splunk shares closed at $93.64 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital lowered L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) price target from $56 to $45. L Brands shares closed at $42.49 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + LB)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Investors May Have To Wait Further For L Brands Recovery
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 300 Points; AxoGen Shares Spike Higher
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Novavax Shares Gain On Positive Data
Consider This Leveraged Retail ETF In March
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BBY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.