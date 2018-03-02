5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- UBS raised the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $70 to $77. Best Buy shares closed at $75.30 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $82 to $95. Lowe's shares closed at $87.96 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) price target from $67 to $64. Pinnacle Foods shares closed at $54.79 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo increased the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $110 to $115. Splunk shares closed at $93.64 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital lowered L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) price target from $56 to $45. L Brands shares closed at $42.49 on Thursday.
