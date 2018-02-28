Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2018 9:34am   Comments
  • JMP Securities raised the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $117 to $141. Workday shares closed at $128.21 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital raised Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) price target from $26 to $31. Macy's shares closed at $28.40 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $131 to $140. Workday shares closed at $128.21 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $175 to $200. Palo Alto shares closed at $173.24 on Tuesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $45 to $55. Square shares closed at $45.91 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

