5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2018 9:52am   Comments
  • MKM Partners raised the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,350 to $1,750. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,468.35 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James cut Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) price target from $113 to $110. Walmart shares closed at $94.11 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel lowered Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) price target from $230 to $225. Home Depot shares closed at $186.71 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital boosted the price target for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from $44 to $52. Noble Energy shares closed at $29.12 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley cut the price target on Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $220 to $190. Public Storage shares closed at $186.31 on Tuesday.

Price Target Changes

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

