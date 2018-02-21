5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- MKM Partners raised the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,350 to $1,750. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,468.35 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James cut Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) price target from $113 to $110. Walmart shares closed at $94.11 on Tuesday.
- Stifel lowered Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) price target from $230 to $225. Home Depot shares closed at $186.71 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital boosted the price target for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from $44 to $52. Noble Energy shares closed at $29.12 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley cut the price target on Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $220 to $190. Public Storage shares closed at $186.31 on Tuesday.
