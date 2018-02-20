Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2018 9:41am   Comments
  • UBS raised the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $150 to $175. Deere shares closed at $169.44 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) price target from $120 to $130. salesforce.com shares closed at $112.86 on Friday.
  • MKM Partners increased Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $75 to $86. Five Below shares closed at $66.92 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) from $100 to $95. Ryder shares closed at $76.43 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target on <b> IPG Photonics Corporation</b> (NASDAQ: IPGP) from $210 to $235.IPG Photonics shares closed at $239.36 on Friday.

