5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Imperial Capital raised the price target for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from $147 to $154. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $98.76 on Thursday.
- B. Riley raised Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) price target from $70 to $80. Hyatt shares closed at $79.75 on Thursday.
- Cowen boosted Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) price target from $101 to $107. Reliance Steel shares closed at $91.47 on Thursday.
- B. Riley cut the price target for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from $84 to $73. CBS shares closed at $56.74 on Thursday.
- B. Riley lowered the price target on Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) from $201 to $181. Shire shares closed at $135.30 on Thursday.
