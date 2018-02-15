Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2018 10:51am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) from $524 to $519. Equinix shares closed at $435.83 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) price target from $43 to $52. SolarEdge shares closed at $36.90 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital raised Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) price target from $36 to $43. Cisco shares closed at $42.09 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $65 to $70. Applied Materials shares closed at $51.96 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse increased the price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:: AGIO) from $66 to $80. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $77.97 on Wednesday.

