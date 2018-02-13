5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Leerink Swann raised the price target for Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) from $90 to $100. Centene shares closed at $103.09 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) price target from $74 to $71. Restaurant Brands shares closed at $59.95 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) price target from $37 to $42. Huntsman shares closed at $31.80 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from $77 to $71. American Electric Power shares closed at $64.80 on Monday.
- B. Riley lowered the price target on Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) from $135 to $132. Dycom shares closed at $108.88 on Monday.
