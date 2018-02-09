Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2018 10:13am   Comments
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $150 to $125. Expedia shares closed at $123.03 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo cut Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) price target from $56 to $54. Dunkin Brands shares closed at $59.16 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $80 to $105. GrubHub shares closed at $89.04 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $25 to $32. Twitter shares closed at $30.18 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $240 to $270. NVIDIA shares closed at $217.52 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

