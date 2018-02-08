5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Imperial Capital raised the price target for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from $200 to $220. Pioneer Natural shares closed at $176.20 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies cut Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) price target from $69 to $62. Wells Fargo shares closed at $57.54 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) price target from $90 to $100. Cognizant shares closed at $76.52 on Wednesday.
- Stifel lowered the price target for Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from $40 to $38. Yelp shares closed at $44.94 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley boosted the price target on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) from $65 to $86. Weight Watchers shares closed at $73.97 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.