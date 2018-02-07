5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $285 to $270. Chipotle shares closed at $304.33 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) price target from $118 to $126. Centene shares closed at $103.67 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America raised Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) price target from $208 to $215. Allergan shares closed at $165 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $245 to $250. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $227.52 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from $99 to $96. Microchip shares closed at $91.92 on Tuesday.
