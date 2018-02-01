Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 01, 2018 9:40am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo increased the price target for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) from $130 to $150. Packaging Corp shares closed at $125.63 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $220 to $245. Facebook shares closed at $186.89 on Tuesday.
  • Argus raised Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $130 to $155. Union Pacific shares closed at $133.50 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target for Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) from $30 to $33. Meritor shares closed at $27.28 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $68 to $73. QUALCOMM shares closed at $68.25 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $37 to $41. eBay shares closed at $40.58 on Tuesday.
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $70 to $66. Alaska Air shares closed at $65.73 on Tuesday.

