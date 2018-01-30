Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 9:48am   Comments
  • H.C. Wainwright increased the price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) from $105 to $156. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $126.24 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) price target from $345 to $400. Lockheed Martin shares closed at $351.42 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from $73 to $83. 2U shares closed at $73.82 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) price target from $265 to $295. Align Technology shares closed at $276.77 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $175 to $184. Air Products shares closed at $166.67 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

