5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2018 9:49am   Comments
  • Stifel increased the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $210 to $230. Alibaba shares closed at $205.22 on Friday.
  • Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,120 to $1,250. Alphabet shares closed at $1,187.56 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from $184 to $200. Whirlpool shares closed at $185.97 on Friday.
  • Needham raised Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $95 to $115. Splunk shares closed at $92.47 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc Capital boosted the price target on Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from $465 to $500. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $423.68 on Friday.

