8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Leerink Swann raised Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) price target from $56 to $87. Juno Therapeutics shares closed at $86.00 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from $9.5 to $5. GoPro shares closed at $6.30 on Monday.
- Susquehanna increased the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $25 to $41. Dicks shares closed at $34.62 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $200 to $205. Apple shares closed at $177.00 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from $16 to $45. Crispr Therapeutics shares closed at $33.75 on Monday.
- Loop Capital boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,300 to $1,500. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,327.31 on Monday.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets raised Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $270 to $300. Netflix shares closed at $227.58 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $41 to $64. NetApp shares closed at $63.52 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.