5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Bernstein raised Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $69 to $125. Lowe's shares closed at $104.95 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $67 to $81. Lennar shares closed at $71.82 on Friday.
- Raymond James increased the price target for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) from $88 to $100. AFLAC shares closed at $86.82 on Friday.
- Bank of America raised the price target on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) from $42 to $48. Cornerstone OnDemand shares closed at $40.12 on Friday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) from $86 to $74. Adient shares closed at $71.94 on Friday.
