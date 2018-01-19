Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2018 11:16am   Comments
  • Nomura raised Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) price target from $48 to $64. Square shares closed at $40.27 on Thursday.
  • Chardan boosted the price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from $124 to $175. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $123.99 on Thursday.
  • Rosenblatt increased the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $225 to $265. Netflix shares closed at $220.33 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $160 to $185. Caterpillar shares closed at $168.05 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $160 to $175. Apple shares closed at $179.26 on Thursday.

