5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Nomura raised Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) price target from $48 to $64. Square shares closed at $40.27 on Thursday.
- Chardan boosted the price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from $124 to $175. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $123.99 on Thursday.
- Rosenblatt increased the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $225 to $265. Netflix shares closed at $220.33 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $160 to $185. Caterpillar shares closed at $168.05 on Thursday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $160 to $175. Apple shares closed at $179.26 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.