5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Buckingham raised Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $235 to $251. Netflix shares closed at $217.50 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg boosted the price target for PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) from $77 to $80. PTC shares closed at $66.70 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho increased the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $53 to $80. Lennar shares closed at $70.71 on Wednesday.
- Maxim Group raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $400 to $425. Chipotle shares closed at $334.63 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital boosted the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from $36 to $42. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $44.89 on Wednesday.
