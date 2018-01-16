5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wells Fargo raised Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) price target from $84 to $96. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $79.02 on Friday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) from $2 to $4.50. Denbury Resources shares closed at $2.43 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from $106 to $101. Hershey shares closed at $109.27 on Friday.
- Stifel raised the price target on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $176 to $186. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $170.52 on Friday.
- Cowen increased the price target for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from $320 to $415. Boeing shares closed at $336.21 on Friday.
