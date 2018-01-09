5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Stifel raised Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) price target from $14 to $16. Crocs shares closed at $13.23 on Monday.
- Needham boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $79 to $84. Lululemon shares closed at $79.43 on Monday.
- Maxim Group boosted the price target for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $103 to $112. Darden shares closed at $98.15 on Monday.
- Dougherty & Company lowered the price target on GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) from $7 to $4. GoPro shares closed at $6.32 on Monday.
- Cowen increased the price target for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from $39 to $47. Seagate shares closed at $46.00 on Monday.
